HELSINKI Feb 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

JYSKE BANK

Denmark's Jyske Bank announced late on Monday plans to buy mortgage credit institution BRFkredit for around 7.4 billion Danish crowns ($1.4 billion) in shares and cash.

Jyske Bank said the merger would pave the way for cost efficiencies and support its credit rating.

SAMPO

Finnish government's investment fund Solidium plans to raise up to 800 million euros ($1.10 billion) by offering Sampo shares and bonds exchangeable for shares, it said late on Monday.

The state's stake in Sampo is expected to fall to about 11.5 percent from 14.2 percent. Solidium said it expects to announce the outcome of the transaction on Tuesday.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer said it will spend 130 million euros to build a new production line at its rolled products plant in Germany to meet increased demand for automotive parts.

GOLDEN OCEAN

The dry bulk shipping firm reported fourth-quarter earnings broadly in line with expectations and said it expects the market to continue recovering as Chinese demand remains strong.

Its operating profit was $21.9 million, compared with the market consensus of $21 million.

SCANIA

Scania's independent board committee said it had begun evaluating Volkswagen's bid for the remaining shares in the truck maker and advised shareholders not to take a final decision until all relevant information was available.

Separately, Volkswagen trucks chief Leif Ostling and group CFO Hans Dieter Poetsch met with Scania minority shareholders on Monday to shore up support for its bid, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

Ostling was quoted by the paper as saying the buyout was a "natural process" and questioned the value for Scania of retaining any ties with the Swedish stock market.

SAS

The airline said late on Monday it would cancel its current revolving credit facility following its successful issue of new preference shares, which raised 3.5 billion Swedish crowns ($538 million).

The cancellation of the facility, signed in 2012, would generate a charge of 234 billion crowns, SAS said.

A.P. MOLLER-MARSK

Belgian shipping group Euronav's shareholders have according to Lloyd's List agreed to a $300 million capital increase to help fund the acquisition of 15 VLCC crude carriers from Maersk.

The approval is Euronav's final step for the full financing of the buy-out of Maersk's VLCC fleet, Lloyd's List wrote.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.5002 Swedish crowns)