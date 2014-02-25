(Adds Norsk Hydro and Golden Ocean)
HELSINKI Feb 25 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
JYSKE BANK
Denmark's Jyske Bank announced late on Monday plans to buy
mortgage credit institution BRFkredit for around 7.4 billion
Danish crowns ($1.4 billion) in shares and cash.
Jyske Bank said the merger would pave the way for cost
efficiencies and support its credit rating.
SAMPO
Finnish government's investment fund Solidium plans to raise
up to 800 million euros ($1.10 billion) by offering Sampo shares
and bonds exchangeable for shares, it said late on Monday.
The state's stake in Sampo is expected to fall to about 11.5
percent from 14.2 percent. Solidium said it expects to announce
the outcome of the transaction on Tuesday.
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian aluminium producer said it will spend 130
million euros to build a new production line at its rolled
products plant in Germany to meet increased demand for
automotive parts.
GOLDEN OCEAN
The dry bulk shipping firm reported fourth-quarter earnings
broadly in line with expectations and said it expects the market
to continue recovering as Chinese demand remains strong.
Its operating profit was $21.9 million, compared with the
market consensus of $21 million.
SCANIA
Scania's independent board committee said it had begun
evaluating Volkswagen's bid for the remaining shares
in the truck maker and advised shareholders not to take a final
decision until all relevant information was available.
Separately, Volkswagen trucks chief Leif Ostling and group
CFO Hans Dieter Poetsch met with Scania minority shareholders on
Monday to shore up support for its bid, business daily Dagens
Industri reported.
Ostling was quoted by the paper as saying the buyout was a
"natural process" and questioned the value for Scania of
retaining any ties with the Swedish stock market.
SAS
The airline said late on Monday it would cancel its current
revolving credit facility following its successful issue of new
preference shares, which raised 3.5 billion Swedish crowns ($538
million).
The cancellation of the facility, signed in 2012, would
generate a charge of 234 billion crowns, SAS said.
A.P. MOLLER-MARSK
Belgian shipping group Euronav's shareholders
have according to Lloyd's List agreed to a $300 million capital
increase to help fund the acquisition of 15 VLCC crude carriers
from Maersk.
The approval is Euronav's final step for the full financing
of the buy-out of Maersk's VLCC fleet, Lloyd's List wrote.
