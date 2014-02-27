The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil group reports its fourth-quarter
earnings at 0700 GMT on Thursday.
It is expected to report a 16-percent decline in net profit
to $808 million, mainly due to lower profit in its oil and
container shipping business, according to a Reuters survey of
analysts.
WILLIAM DEMANT
The world's second-biggest hearing-aid maker reports its
half-year earnings at around 0700 GMT.
Its operating profit (EBIT) is seen rising 17.6 percent to
927 million Danish crowns ($170.60 million) in the second half
of 2013, up from 789 million crowns in the same period last
year..
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)