A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil group reported
stronger-than-expected net profit for 2013 on Thursday thanks to
higher profit for its container shipping unit Maersk Line.
Fourth-quarter net profit fell to $936 million, Maersk said,
beating market's average forecast of $808 million in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
WILLIAM DEMANT
The world's second-biggest hearing-aid maker reports its
half-year earnings at around 0700 GMT.
Its operating profit (EBIT) is seen rising 17.6 percent to
927 million Danish crowns ($170.60 million) in the second half
of 2013, up from 789 million crowns in the same period last
year..
