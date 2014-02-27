(Updates A.P. Moller-Maersk) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group reported stronger-than-expected net profit for 2013 on Thursday thanks to higher profit for its container shipping unit Maersk Line.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell to $936 million, Maersk said, beating market's average forecast of $808 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

WILLIAM DEMANT The world's second-biggest hearing-aid maker reports its half-year earnings at around 0700 GMT.

Its operating profit (EBIT) is seen rising 17.6 percent to 927 million Danish crowns ($170.60 million) in the second half of 2013, up from 789 million crowns in the same period last year..

