BRIEF-Jafron Biomedical to pay annual cash div as 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
(Adds Frontline, updates William Demant) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
FRONTLINE
The oil tanker firm expects its operating result in the first quarter to improve on the previous quarter due to a recent increase in rates as it reported fourth-quarter results slightly ahead of expectations on Thursday.
The firm's pretax loss narrowed to $13 million from $17 million at the same time a year ago, ahead of expectations for an $18 million loss in a Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil group reported stronger-than-expected net profit for 2013 on Thursday thanks to higher profit for its container shipping unit Maersk Line.
Fourth-quarter net profit fell to $936 million, Maersk said, beating market's average forecast of $808 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
WILLIAM DEMANT
The Danish hearing-aid maker reported a slightly smaller than expected rise in full-year profit, and said it expected earnings per share to rise 5-10 percent in 2014.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Reports improvement in comparable sales growth, continued increase in operational profitability and free cash flow