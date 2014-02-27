(Adds Frontline, updates William Demant) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

FRONTLINE

The oil tanker firm expects its operating result in the first quarter to improve on the previous quarter due to a recent increase in rates as it reported fourth-quarter results slightly ahead of expectations on Thursday.

The firm's pretax loss narrowed to $13 million from $17 million at the same time a year ago, ahead of expectations for an $18 million loss in a Reuters poll of analysts.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group reported stronger-than-expected net profit for 2013 on Thursday thanks to higher profit for its container shipping unit Maersk Line.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell to $936 million, Maersk said, beating market's average forecast of $808 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

WILLIAM DEMANT

The Danish hearing-aid maker reported a slightly smaller than expected rise in full-year profit, and said it expected earnings per share to rise 5-10 percent in 2014.

