HELSINKI, March 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

India's top court is due on Monday to hear Nokia's appeal challenging a lower court ruling over transfer of its mobile handset plant in the country to Microsoft amid a tax dispute.

Nokia last month appealed to the Indian Supreme Court saying the Delhi High Court had imposed "new conditions" over transfer of the plant, after previously allowing it.

TALVIVAARA

The troubled nickel miner said late on Sunday it had found a hydrogen sulfide leakage at its plant in Northern Finland.

The company said it had evacuated staff, and that the situation was now under control. No-one was harmed.

Talvivaara last week said its liquidity situation remained critical and that it may end up unable to realise its assets or pay its debt.

AUTOLIV

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri recommends buying shares in the world's biggest auto safety gear maker.

