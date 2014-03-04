HELSINKI, March 4 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIAN RENKAAT, YIT, STOCKMANN
Shares in tyre maker Nokian Renkaat, department store chain
Stockmann and builder YIT may move again, following their heavy
falls on Monday as Ukraine crisis shadowed the Finnish firms'
Russian operations.
European stocks were seen opening higher on Tuesday with
investors taking heart from Russia's decision to call back
troops engaged in exercises in an area which borders Ukraine.
Nokian Renkaat, the Russian market leader in winter tyres,
runs its main factory near St.Petersburg and exports half of the
plant's production out of Russia.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Soren Skou, head of the Maersk Group's container business
unit, Maersk Line, is according to Lloyd's List pessimistic
about prospect for 2016 supply-demand improvement.
"Mr Skou said he "did not subscribe to the view" that the
supply-demand balance would improve in 2016 as some analysts
predicted," the paper wrote.
