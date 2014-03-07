HELSINKI, March 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VOLVO

Activist fund Cevian continued to mop up voting stock in the truck maker on Thursday, buying a total of 4 million A-shares, equal to just over 0.5 percent of votes, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing market sources.

The fund declared a voting stake in Volvo of 10.5 percent late last year but has since been fortifying its position.

For more on the company, double click

SAAB

The defence group is eyeing taking over the development of a new generation of Swedish submarines following a rift over the project between the government and Germany's ThyssenKrupp , the owner of the Kockums shipyard in southern Sweden where the submarines are being developed.

Saab has been given funds by Swedish authorities to carry out a study of the feasibility of adopting the project and CEO Hakan Buskhe told Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet the company was clearly interested though nothing had yet been decided.

For more on the company, double click

ELISA

Finland's biggest mobile phone carrier is constantly looking for acquisition possibilities outside its home country, although it looks unlikely that suitable targets will be found, chief executive Veli-Matti Mattila said in an interview.

"We have been involved in quite a few international processes (over the years) and have always left as prices went too high," Mattila was quoted as saying by Talouselama magazine.

"Yes we are looking, but it is essential to understand that primarily we seek growth through new services," he said.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)