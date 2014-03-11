The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

India's top court is due on Tuesday to resume hearing Nokia's appeal challenging a lower court ruling over transfer of its mobile handset plant in the country to Microsoft amid a tax dispute.

Nokia last month appealed to the Indian Supreme Court saying the Delhi High Court had imposed "new conditions" over the transfer of the plant, after previously allowing it.

