The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
India's top court is due on Tuesday to resume hearing
Nokia's appeal challenging a lower court ruling over transfer of
its mobile handset plant in the country to Microsoft
amid a tax dispute.
Nokia last month appealed to the Indian Supreme Court saying
the Delhi High Court had imposed "new conditions" over the
transfer of the plant, after previously allowing it.
SCA
The hygiene and forest products company and Pacific Equity
Partners said they are considering a possible listing of their
joint venture in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.
No decision had yet been made to proceed with an IPO or any
other significant transaction regarding the joint venture, the
companies said.
For more on the company, click on
SCANIA
There are signs the opposition among Scania's minority
shareholders against Volkwagen's bid will not be
strong enough to block a full takeover of the Swedish truck
maker, business daily Dagens Industri reported without
disclosing its sources.
At present, the opponents of the bid held stock well below
the 10 percent needed to block completion of the offer, the
paper said.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on