HELSINKI, March 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

India's top court is due on Thursday to resume hearing Nokia's appeal of an earlier lower court ruling which said the company must agree to pay local tax claims without contest before handing its phone factory in Chennai to Microsoft .

For more on the company, click on

ISS

The Danish outsourcing company is listing on Copenhagen's stock market after conducting an initial public offering that values the firm at 29.6 billion Danish crowns ($5.5 billion).

The shares were sold at 160 Danish crowns each, just above the middle of the given price range of between 140 and 175 crowns.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.3672 Danish crowns)