(Adds Rautaruukki, Swedbank)
HELSINKI, March 13 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
India's top court is due on Thursday to resume hearing
Nokia's appeal of an earlier lower court ruling which said the
company must agree to pay local tax claims without contest
before handing its phone factory in Chennai to Microsoft
.
ISS
The Danish outsourcing company is listing on Copenhagen's
stock market after conducting an initial public offering that
values the firm at 29.6 billion Danish crowns ($5.5 billion).
The shares were sold at 160 Danish crowns each, just above
the middle of the given price range of between 140 and 175
crowns.
SWEDBANK
Even when future stricter capital requirements for banks are
taken into account, the Swedish bank has more than enough
capital, its chairman Anders Sundstrom told Swedish daily
Svenska Dagbladet.
RAUTARUUKKI
The Finnish steel company, which is set this year to merge
with Sweden's SSAB, said it would transfer its Raahe
power plant to a new joint venture between Rautaruukki and EPV
Energy Ltd.
The new company, 75-percent owned by Rautaruukki, would pay
16 million euros ($22 million) for the Raahe plant and then
invest about 121 million euros in modernising it.
($1 = 5.3672 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.7192 euros)
newsrooms) ($1 = 5.3672 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.7192 euros)