HELSINKI, March 14 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOKIA
Rajeev Suri, the head of Nokia's network division
(NSN), is set to become the Finnish group's next CEO following
the sale of its phone business to Microsoft, Helsingin
Sanomat newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.
PANDORA
Pandora owners Axcel, Pewic and Christian Algot Enevoldsen
have agreed to sell a total of 13 million existing shares,
equivalent to about 10 percent of the Danish jewellery maker's
share capital, to institutional investors in an accelerated
bookbuilt offering.
SEB, SHB
UBS has cut its recommendation on shares in the Swedish
banks to sell from neutral.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)