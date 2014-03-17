(Adds H&M, Prosafe)
HENNES&MAURITZ
Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on
Monday its sales rose 11 percent in February, below a median
forecast of 14 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.
KESKO
Inderes cut Finnish retailer Kesko to "reduce" from its
previous recommendation of "add". It kept the target price at 32
euros.
NOKIA
India's Supreme Court on Friday ordered Nokia to give a 35
billion rupee ($572.5 million) guarantee before it transfers one
of its biggest handset plants to Microsoft Corp.
The ruling upheld a lower court verdict over the plant in
Chennai, which is the subject of a tax dispute, and had been
challenged by the Finnish company.
Prosafe
Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe signed a letter
of intent to provide its Safe Scandinavia vessel for three years
of work in Norway from next summer.
The total value of the firm contract period is approximately
$443 million, with the value of the options totalling
approximately $479 million, it said.
