HELSINKI, March 18 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
SCANIA
Scania's independent board committee on Tuesday recommended
shareholders to reject the bid by Volkswagen for the
outstanding shares in the truck maker.
The committee said the offer did not reflect the long-term
prospects of Scania.
The company in a separate business update added that it
expects its operating margins to improve over the coming years.
