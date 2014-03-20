HELSINKI, March 20 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in
the United States (AHAM 6) fell by 4.4 percent year-on-year in
February, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance
Manufacturers showed on Wednesday.
Sweden's Electrolux is the world's second biggest maker of
home appliances.
For more information on the company, click on
VOLVO
The world number two truck maker will announce its trucks
shipments data for February at 0730 GMT.
For more information on the company, click on
SAMPO
Nordea Markets in an investor note said it had increased its
target price for Sampo shares to 41.6 euros from 40.7 euros,
while reiterating its "buy" rating.
It said the Finnish investment and insurance group is set to
benefit from good profitability in non-life insurance business
as well as further protential from Nordea Bank of which
Sampo owns around 21 percent.
For more on the company, click on
