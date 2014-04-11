HELSINKI, April 11 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
ERICSSON
The world's top mobile network maker has decided to start
selling equipment again to existing clients in Iran, daily
Dagens Industri wrote.
Ericsson stopped looking for new business in the country in
2010 and had said it would stop selling equipment to existing
customers in the country at the end of last year.
That decision has now been reversed and Ericsson will
compete for new business from existing customers when the
country starts to roll out 3G networks after the summer, Elaine
Weidman-Grunewald, Vice President of Sustainability and
Corporate Responsibility at Ericsson, told the paper.
For more on the company, double click on
IKEA, VESTAS
The furniture giant said late on Thursday it would make its
first wind farm investment in the United States.
The 98 megawatt wind farm is the largest single IKEA Group
renewable energy investment globally to date and will make a
significant contribution to the company's goal to generate as
much renewable energy as the total energy it consumes by 2020,
the company said in a statement.
The project will install 49 Vestas 2.0 MW wind turbines near
Hoopeston, Illinois.
For more on the company, double click on,
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)