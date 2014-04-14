HELSINKI, April 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SAAB

ThyssenKrupp has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell its shipyard business in Sweden to defence firm Saab after the Swedish government made it clear it would not buy new submarines from the Germany conglomerate.

Saab said in a statement on Monday negotiations between the two companies were at an early stage and more information would follow.

MARINE HARVEST

Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer, reported first quarter earnings above forecasts on Monday and said it was likely to raise its annual harvest target after quarterly figures beat its own forecasts.

The company said its operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) more than doubled to 1.075 billion crowns ($181 million), beating market expectations for 1.02 billion.

NOKIAN RENKAAT, FORTUM, STOCKMANN , YIT

Shares in Finnish companies with large operations in Russia may be hit due to the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency session on Sunday as Kiev has set a deadline for pro-Russian separatists to disarm by Monday morning or face a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" by its armed forces.

The United States prepared to step up sanctions against Russia if military actions in eastern Ukraine continue.

