HELSINKI, April 16 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SCANIA
Sweden's shareholders association is recommending its
members accept Volkswagen's 200 crown ($30.44) per
share offer for the remaining shares in truck maker Scania, the
group said.
"A yes is the least bad of the two alternatives," the
association's Chief Executive Carl Rosen said in statement.
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in
the United States (AHAM 6) rose 8.9 percent year-on-year in
March, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance
Manufacturers showed late on Tuesday.
ALFA LAVAL
German industrial machinery and process engineering group
GEA Group, a competitor of Sweden's Alfa Laval, said
it has agreed to sell its heat exchangers division, with an
enterprise value of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion), to
private equity investor Triton.
