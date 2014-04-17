(Adds Arcam)
HELSINKI, April 17 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
VOLVO
The Swedish truckmaker's share of the European market
reached a record level in the first quarter, climbing more than
three percentage points to 18.4 percent, Swedish business daily
Dagens Industri reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
SAMPO
JP Morgan has raised its target price for the Finnish
investment and insurance group to 41.30 euros from 39.70 euros,
reiterating its "overweight" rating.
ARCAM
The Swedish industrial 3D printer maker posted first-quarter
sales growth of 70 percent on Thursday and said it saw
opportunities for bigger-sized orders of its machines during
2014.
Arcam's sales grew to 64.9 million Swedish crowns ($98.35
million), up from 38.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Its net
profit rose to 3.6 million crowns from 0.1 million, including
non-recurring costs of 6 million from the recent acquisition of
metal powder maker AP&C.
