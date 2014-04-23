(Updates Ericsson and Kemira)

HELSINKI, April 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ERICSSON

The Swedish mobile networks maker posted sales and first-quarter operating profit below expectations but said recent contracts won by the group would lift sales in the second half of the year.

For more on the company, double click

TELIASONERA

The Nordic telecom operator posted first-quarter core earnings (EBITDA excluding items) just below market expectations and repeated its outlook for full-year 2014.

It also said it would be pragmatic about M&A and mainly aim for potential consolidation opportunities in its existing markets.

For more on the company, double click

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals group reported a surprise fall to its quarterly earnings due to unfavourable currency rates as well as weak performance at its formic acid business.

For more on the company, click on

SCANIA

Handelsbanken Fonder has decided to accept Volkswagen's offer for the outstanding stock in Scania, business daily Dagens Industri reported without disclosing its sources. Another Swedish pension fund, SEB Fonder, told the paper it had also accepted. Both own about 1 percent of Scania stock.

Alecta, which held about 2 percent of shares as per March 31, is expected to issue its decision on the 200 crown per share bid on Wednesday. Scania shares closed at 183 crowns on Tuesday, reflecting doubts the offer will be completed.

For more on the company, double click

KONE

The Finnish elevator maker is expected to report a 10 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit thanks to strong demand in China, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The report is due at 0930 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

STORA ENSO

The Finnish pulp and paper maker, due to report its first-quarter earnings at 1000 GMT, is expected to post a 41-percent rise in quarterly core operating profit with the help of cost-cuts.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)