(Updates Ericsson and Kemira)
HELSINKI, April 23
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
ERICSSON
The Swedish mobile networks maker posted sales and
first-quarter operating profit below expectations but said
recent contracts won by the group would lift sales in the second
half of the year.
TELIASONERA
The Nordic telecom operator posted first-quarter core
earnings (EBITDA excluding items) just below market expectations
and repeated its outlook for full-year 2014.
It also said it would be pragmatic about M&A and mainly aim
for potential consolidation opportunities in its existing
markets.
KEMIRA
The Finnish chemicals group reported a surprise fall to its
quarterly earnings due to unfavourable currency rates as well as
weak performance at its formic acid business.
SCANIA
Handelsbanken Fonder has decided to accept Volkswagen's
offer for the outstanding stock in Scania, business
daily Dagens Industri reported without disclosing its sources.
Another Swedish pension fund, SEB Fonder, told the paper it had
also accepted. Both own about 1 percent of Scania stock.
Alecta, which held about 2 percent of shares as per March
31, is expected to issue its decision on the 200 crown per share
bid on Wednesday. Scania shares closed at 183 crowns on Tuesday,
reflecting doubts the offer will be completed.
KONE
The Finnish elevator maker is expected to report a 10
percent rise in first-quarter operating profit thanks to strong
demand in China, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
The report is due at 0930 GMT.
STORA ENSO
The Finnish pulp and paper maker, due to report its
first-quarter earnings at 1000 GMT, is expected to post a
41-percent rise in quarterly core operating profit with the help
of cost-cuts.
