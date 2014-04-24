(Adds Husqvarna, Millicom, Scania and TGS)

HELSINKI, April 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HUSQVARNA

The gardening and landscaping equipment maker is due to unveil first quarter results at 0600 GMT. Adjusted operating earnings are seen up 25 percent from a year ago to 858 million Swedish crowns ($130.59 million), a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

For more on the company, double click

MILLICOM

The Stockholm-listed emerging markets telecom operator posts first quarter results at 0600. Group earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and deprecisation are seen rising to $546 million from a year-ago $494 million, according to the mean forecasts in a poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double click

SCANIA

Swedish pension funds group Swedbank Robur is expected to issue its decision whether to accept or reject Volkswagen's bid for the outstanding shares in truck maker Scania , business daily Dagens Industri reported without disclosing its sources.

The acceptance period ends late on Friday. Robur is the fourth biggest owner with a stake equal to 1.9 percent of Scania capital as per March 31 and its decision is seen as key in deciding the outcome of the offer, which VW has said it will not raise.

For more on the company, double click

TGS-NOPEC

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reports its fourth-quarter results at 0600 GMT. It is expected to report an operating profit of $82 million, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, down from $89 million at the same time last year.

For more on the company, click on

ELISA

The Finnish telecom operator, due to publish its quarterly report around 0530 GMT, is expected to report a 10-percent rise in first-quarter profit with the help of cost-cuts and easing price competition, a Reuters poll showed.

For more on the company, click on

WARTSILA

The Finnish industrial engine maker is expected to report a 24 percent rise in quarterly adjusted operating profit, helped by large deliveries of its ship engines and power plants.

For more on the company, click on

NOVOZYMES

The Danish industrial enzymes maker is expected to report a 15.5 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit aided by strong sales growth in the United States' ethanol sector, a Reuters poll showed.

The earnings report is expected to be released at 0600 GMT.

For more news on the company, click on

HUHTAMAKI

The Finnish packaging maker is expected to report its first-quarter core operating profit rose 12 percent from a year ago, helped by cost-cuts in its food service disposable business.

For more on the company, click on

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker is expected to report a 5 percent fall in quarterly adjusted operating profit amid slow demand and tight competition at its biggest market Europe, according to a Reuters poll.

The report is due at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

KESKO

The Finnish retailer is due to post its first-quarter numbers at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

METSO

Finland's Metso, due to publish its quarterly report at 0900 GMT, is expected to report a fall in orders and profit in the first quarter as miners held off from buying its crushers and grinders amid global economic uncertainty.

For more on the company, click on

RAUTARUUKKI

The steelmaker, which is set to be combined with SSAB , is expected to report first-quarter sales at the same level as a year earlier as European steel demand remained weak.

For more on the company, click on

AMER SPORTS

The sporting goods company is expected to report its first-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 10 percent from a year earlier, boosted by stronger sales of high-margin products such as clothing.

Amer is due to publish its report at 1000 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)