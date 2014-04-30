(Updates results)
HELSINKI, April 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
AKER SOLUTIONS
The Norwegian oil services firm will split into two firms,
keeping its best performing businesses in a streamlined company
under new management and separately listing the rest of the
firm.
Aker Solutions, one of the biggest players in the North Sea,
will keep its subsea, engineering and maintenance business in
the old company and plans to move the drilling technology,
oilfield services and process systems into a new entity.
NORSK HYDRO
The aluminium producer said it will invest 130 million euros
($180 million) in a new production line building body sheets for
the car industry in Germany, citing higher demand, and reported
better-than-expected profits in the first quarter.
HANDELSBANKEN
Sweden's Handelsbanken posted a bigger-than-expected rise in
quarterly earnings with business in Britain and the Netherlands
lifting income as the bank keeps up its pace of expansion
overseas.
Operating profits in the quarter rose to 4.92 billion
Swedish crowns ($750 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.79
billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with
4.34 billion in the year-earlier period.
MARINE HARVEST
The world's biggest fish farmer raised its 2014 output
guidance on Wednesday on solid growing conditions in Norway and
healthy consumer demand.
TALVIVAARA
The troubled Finnish nickel miner booked a wider operating
loss for the past year due to large writedowns and restructuring
costs but said it saw the nickel market recovering this year.
DET NORSKE
Norwegian oil minnow Det norske reported first quarter
EBITDA losses below expectations and said its key investments,
the Ivar Aasen and Johan Sverdrup fields were progressing
according to plan.
YARA INTERNATIONAL
The Norwegian fertiliser-maker reported first-quarter
earnings ahead of expectations on Wednesday and said the profit
margin outlook for the global farming sector, and incentives for
fertilizer application, have improved in recent months.
DSV
Danish freight forwarder DSV DSV.CO reported a
bigger-than-expected rise in first quarter operating profit
before special items, aided by good results in its air and sea
transport units, and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.
SUBSEA 7
The oil services supplier reported first-quarter earnings
below expectations on Wednesday and said it continued to see
delays in the award of contracts from oil companies.
JYSKE BANK
Denmark's second-biggest listed lender missed first-quarter
pretax profit forecasts due to falling revenues and higher
writedowns on loan.
SYDBANK
Denmark's third biggest bank by market capitalisation
reported first-quarter pretax profit at 331 million Danish
crowns ($61 million) compared to analysts' average expectation
of 345 million in Reuters poll.
The bank also said it continues to project rising core
income and trading income for the full-year.
SANOMA
The Finnish media company reported falling quarterly sales
and a flat operating loss as cost-cuts partly offset a decline
in advertising sales in its key markets.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms) ($1 = 6.0033 Norwegian Kroner) ($1 = 5.4020 Danish
Crowns) ($1 = 6.5625 Swedish Crowns)