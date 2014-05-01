COPENHAGEN May 1 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOVO NORDISK
Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker,
reports its first-quarter results at 0530 GMT on Thursday.
The company is expected to report a 4.0 percent rise in
operating profit to 7.87 billion Danish crowns ($1.46 billion),
boosted by strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern
insulins.
For more on the company, click on
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest bank, Danske Bank reports its
first-quarter result at 0600 GMT on Thursday.
It is expected to report a 58 percent rise in pretax profit
to 3.5 billion Danish crowns, mainly due to lower loan
impairment. Net result is estimated to be 2.53 billion crowns
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms) ($1 = 6.0033 Norwegian Kroner) ($1 = 5.3809 Danish
Crowns) ($1 = 6.5625 Swedish Crowns)