COPENHAGEN May 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, reports its first-quarter results at 0530 GMT on Thursday.

The company is expected to report a 4.0 percent rise in operating profit to 7.87 billion Danish crowns ($1.46 billion), boosted by strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulins.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's biggest bank, Danske Bank reports its first-quarter result at 0600 GMT on Thursday.

It is expected to report a 58 percent rise in pretax profit to 3.5 billion Danish crowns, mainly due to lower loan impairment. Net result is estimated to be 2.53 billion crowns

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)