(Updates with earnings)

COPENHAGEN May 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

The world's biggest insulin maker lowered its 2014 sales guidance, but reported higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings and kept its outlook for full-year operating profit growth unchanged.

After a "challenging start to the year", sales measured in local currencies are now seen growing by 7-10 percent in 2014, while the previous target was 8-11 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 8.03 billion Danish crowns ($1.49 billion) in the first quarter from 7.56 billion crowns a year ago, slightly above a forecast for 7.87 billion Danish crowns in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's largest lender reported first-quarter pretax profit above forecast and raised its full-year profit guidance thanks to cost cuts and lower writedowns on loans.

The bank's pretax profit rose by 64 percent to 3.63 billion Danish crowns ($674.3 million), beating a forecast of 3.5 billion crowns.

The group now expects 2014 net profit to be at the higher end of a previously communicated range of 9-12 billion crowns.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.0033 Norwegian Kroner) ($1 = 5.3809 Danish Crowns) ($1 = 6.5625 Swedish Crowns)