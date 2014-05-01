BRIEF-Catana Group H1 revenue rises to 18.5 million euros
* H1 revenue EUR 18.5 million ($19.79 million) versus EUR 10.7 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pwcwfx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Updates with earnings)
COPENHAGEN May 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOVO NORDISK
The world's biggest insulin maker lowered its 2014 sales guidance, but reported higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings and kept its outlook for full-year operating profit growth unchanged.
After a "challenging start to the year", sales measured in local currencies are now seen growing by 7-10 percent in 2014, while the previous target was 8-11 percent.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 8.03 billion Danish crowns ($1.49 billion) in the first quarter from 7.56 billion crowns a year ago, slightly above a forecast for 7.87 billion Danish crowns in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's largest lender reported first-quarter pretax profit above forecast and raised its full-year profit guidance thanks to cost cuts and lower writedowns on loans.
The bank's pretax profit rose by 64 percent to 3.63 billion Danish crowns ($674.3 million), beating a forecast of 3.5 billion crowns.
The group now expects 2014 net profit to be at the higher end of a previously communicated range of 9-12 billion crowns.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.0033 Norwegian Kroner) ($1 = 5.3809 Danish Crowns) ($1 = 6.5625 Swedish Crowns)
* H1 revenue EUR 18.5 million ($19.79 million) versus EUR 10.7 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pwcwfx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)