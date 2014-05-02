(Adds GN, Vestas, Genmab)
HELSINKI May 2 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
GENMAB
The Danish biotech firm raised its full-year profit forecast
after announcing its partner will start a new phase III clinical
study of a cancer drug, a move which will give it a milestone
payment of 50 million Danish crowns ($9.3 million).
Genmab now expects operating income of 140-210 million
crowns, compared with the guidance of 90-160 million it gave in
March.
Genmab's partner Janssen Biotech, a unit in Johnson &
Johnson, will start the phase III study of cancer drug candidate
daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The Danish wind turbine manufacturer said it had received a
63 megawatt turbine order for a wind project in the Philippines.
The order was for 21 units of Vestas' V90-3.0 MW turbine for
the Burgos Wind Farm project.
GN STORE NORD
Denmark's hearing aids and headset maker reported
first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) below forecast and kept its full-year guidance.
EBITA for the group fell to 253 million Danish crowns ($47
million), lagging a forecast of 273 million crowns.
The world's fourth-biggest hearing aid manufacturer kept its
2014 EBITA guidance of more than 1.33 billion crowns, and
organic revenue growth of more than 8 percent.
SUBSEA 7
The Norwegian oil services supplier has won a three-year,
$160 million contract extension from BP to provide light subsea
construction, inspection, repair and maintenance services work
in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
The contract will run from the second quarter 2014 to the
third quarter 2017.
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
Norwegian Air and its cabin crew unions have failed to reach
a deal by their midnight deadline but the parties have agreed to
continue talking and unions will not go ahead with a strike for
now.
Around 1,300 cabin crew members in Norway and Denmark have
threatened to strike if government-led mediation failed to
resolve outstanding issues over pensions and the carrier's
recent reorganisation.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms) ($1 = 6.0033 Norwegian Kroner) ($1 = 5.4020 Danish
Crowns) ($1 = 6.5625 Swedish Crowns)
($1 = 5.3830 Danish Crowns)