OSLO May 7 The following stocks may be affected
by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
CARLSBERG
Danish brewer Carlsberg reports its first-quarter results at
0500 GMT on Wednesday.
The company is expected to post a 1.4 percent rise in
operating profit before special items, dragged by sluggish sales
in Eastern Europe.
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms company is reporting its
first-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT on Wednesday.
It is expected to report earnings before interest and taxes
of 8.27 billion crowns ($1.39 billion), according to the mean
average in a Reuters poll of analysts, up from 4.71 billion
crowns at the same time a year ago.
NORWEGIAN AIR
The Norwegian arline is reporting its first-quarter earnings
early on Wednesday.
It is expected to post a pre-tax loss of 706 million crowns
($118.57 million), according to the mean average in a Reuters
poll of analysts, up from 160 million crowns at the same time a
year ago.
SAMPO
The Finnish investment and insurance group reports its
first-quarter earnings at around 0630 GMT on Wednesday.
The company is expected to post a 9-percent rise in its
pretax profit to 403 million euros ($559 million).
NOKIAN RENKAAT
The Finnish tyre maker reports its first-quarter results at
0500 GMT on Wednesday.
The company is expected to post a 11-percent fall in its
operating profit to 68 million euros ($94 million), hurt by weak
demand in Russia.
FINNAIR
The Finnish airline reports its first-quarter results at
0600 GMT on Wednesday.
The company is expected to post a 28-percent higher
operating loss of 23 million euros ($32 million).
LUNDBECK
Danish pharmaceuticals group Lundbeck reports its
first-quarter results at 0545 GMT on Wednesday.
The company is expected to post a 63.5 percent drop in
operating profit to 557 million Danish crowns ($103.47 million),
hit by lower sales of dementia drug Ebixa, caused by generic
competition.
FRED. OLSEN ENERGY
The Norwegian rig firm reports its first-quarter earnings at
0600 GMT on Wednesday.
It is expected to report earnings before interest and taxes
of $47.2 million, according to the mean average in a Reuters
poll of analysts, down from $79.4 million at the same time a
year ago.
SCHIBSTED
The Norwegian media house reports its first-quarter earnings
at 0500 GMT on Wednesday.
It is expected to report group earnings before interest and
taxes of 213 million crowns ($35.77 million), up from 147
million crowns at the same time a year ago.
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
The Swedish oil firm reports its first-quarter earnings at
0500 GMT on Wednesday.
It is expected to report earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation of $197 million, down 29 percent
year-on-year.
STOREBRAND
The Norwegian insurer reports its first-quarter earnings at
0530 GMT on Wednesday.
It is expected to post a group result of 585 million
Norwegian crowns ($98.25 million), according to the mean average
seen in a Reuters poll of analysts, up from 552 million crowns
at the same time a year ago.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.9543 Norwegian Krones)
($1 = 0.7205 Euros)