HELSINKI May 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer reported a fall in first-quarter operating profit due to currency volatility, especially in Russia, and lowered its full-year net profit guidance.

Operating profit before special items fell to 453 million Danish crowns ($85 million) from 680 million a year ago and below a forecast for 749 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

Carlsberg said that it now only expected reported adjusted net profit to grow by a low-single-digit percentages in 2014 due to currency headwinds, down from an earlier guidance of mid-single digit growth.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's biggest listed lender denied a Swedish newspaper report on Tuesday it was planning to sell its Swedish and Norwegian operations, saying they were core to the bank's operations.

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported late on Tuesday, without citing sources, that the Danish bank has made initial contact with potential buyers, saying many Swedish and Norwegian banks should be interested.

Kenni Leth, a Danske Bank spokesman, said the information reported in the paper was not correct.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms firm reported first-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday and said it was maintaining its full year guidance.

Telenor's first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (EBITDA) rose 10.4 percent to 9.30 billion crowns ($3.38 billion), beating expectations for 9.14 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish tyre maker reported first-quarter results in line with analyst expectations.

The company posted a 10-percent fall in its operating profit to 68 million euros ($94 million), hurt by weak demand in Russia.

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian publishing firm reported a 50-percent rise in its first-quarter operating profit as a big improvement in its classified business more than offset slowing media house profits.

The firm said it expected softer margins than experienced in recent years for its media house division due to the growing importance of digital platforms.

Schibsted's first-quarter earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation rose to 410 million crowns ($69.31 million) from 274 million a year ago, beating expectations for 338 million.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil firm posted first-quarter core earnings below expectations on Wednesday and repeated its production forecasts for 2014.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $178 million from $275 million a year ago and against expectations for $197 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, which has a large stake in the giant Johan Sverdrup find in the Norwegian North Sea, repeated its 2014 production guidance of 30,000 to 35,000 barrels per day (boepd), in line with 2013 production of 32,700 boepd, which it expects to rise to around 50,000 boepd on average in 2015.

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurer posted first-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday but said low interest rates were a challenge and rules on longer life expectancy would weigh on its long term outlook.

Its group profit rose 32 percent to 728 million crowns ($123 million), beating expectations for 585 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The Norwegian airline is and its unions have broken off government mandated talks about pensions and the company's organisational structure, setting the stage for a strike.

It also has signed a letter of intent to lease another three Boeing Dreamliners, two with delivery in 2016 and one with delivery in 2017.'

It is also scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, and is expected to post a pre-tax loss of 706 million crowns ($118.57 million), according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, up from 160 million crowns at the same time a year ago.

SAMPO

The Finnish investment and insurance group reports its first-quarter earnings at around 0630 GMT on Wednesday.

The company is expected to post a 9-percent rise in its pretax profit to 403 million euros ($559 million).

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline reports its first-quarter results at 0600 GMT on Wednesday.

The company is expected to post a 28-percent higher operating loss of 23 million euros ($32 million).

LUNDBECK

Danish pharmaceuticals group Lundbeck reports its first-quarter results at 0545 GMT on Wednesday.

The company is expected to post a 63.5 percent drop in operating profit to 557 million Danish crowns ($103.47 million), hit by lower sales of dementia drug Ebixa, caused by generic competition.

FRED. OLSEN ENERGY

The Norwegian rig firm reports its first-quarter earnings at 0600 GMT on Wednesday.

It is expected to report earnings before interest and taxes of $47.2 million, according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, down from $79.4 million at the same time a year ago.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.9543 Norwegian Krones) ($1 = 0.7205 Euros)