HELSINKI May 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

BOLIDEN

The Swedish miner and smelter said it has signed a 850 million euro syndicated credit agreement with 13 banks. The new agreement replaces two exisiting facilities that were due to maturing in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Business daily Dagens Industri said in an analysis that worries over Lundin Petroleum's stake in the Johan Sverdrup discovery and a planned hike in production were overstated, and gave the stock a buy recommendation.

UPM-KYMMENE, STORA ENSO

South Africa's Sappi, a rival in Europe to Finnish paper makers UPM and Stora, is due to report its quarterly results around 0600 GMT.

ERICSSON

The telecom equipment maker said China Mobile had certified the group's M7450 LTE modem after tests.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)