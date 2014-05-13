(Adds Citycon, Scania, updates Pandora)

HELSINKI May 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SCANIA

Swedish pensions manager Alecta said on Tuesday it would accept Volkswagen's bid for Swedish truck maker Scania, reversing its previous stance, meaning the bid looks likely to succeed.

CITYCON

The Finnish real estate company proposed it would raise about 400 million euros ($550 million) of new capital as it looks to step up shopping centre acquisitions in Nordic and Baltic region.

Half of the planned issue is due to be offered to CPP Investment Board European Holdings, a Canadian pension fund, and the other half is directed to its existing shareholders, Citycon said.

KVAERNER

Norwegian industrial group Kvaerner, which builds heavy equipment such as oil platforms, posted first-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Tuesday but said its order backlog shrunk for the fourth straight quarter.

The firm's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 55 percent to 170 million crowns ($28.70 million), in line with expectations for 172 millions in a Reuters poll of analysts.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker and retailer raised its full-year revenue outlook after first-quarter operating profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates.

The company reported core earnings (EBITDA) of 937 million Danish crowns ($173 million) compared with an average forecast of 814 million in a Reuters poll.

METSA BOARD

The Finnish packaging board and paper maker is due to report its quarterly results at 0900 GMT. The company's core operating profit in the quarter is expected to rise 3 percent from a year ago to around 31 million euros ($43 million).

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7270 Euros) ($1 = 5.4264 Danish Crowns)