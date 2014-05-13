(Adds Citycon, Scania, updates Pandora)
HELSINKI May 13 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
SCANIA
Swedish pensions manager Alecta said on Tuesday it would
accept Volkswagen's bid for Swedish truck maker
Scania, reversing its previous stance, meaning the bid looks
likely to succeed.
CITYCON
The Finnish real estate company proposed it would raise
about 400 million euros ($550 million) of new capital as it
looks to step up shopping centre acquisitions in Nordic and
Baltic region.
Half of the planned issue is due to be offered to CPP
Investment Board European Holdings, a Canadian pension fund, and
the other half is directed to its existing shareholders, Citycon
said.
KVAERNER
Norwegian industrial group Kvaerner, which builds heavy
equipment such as oil platforms, posted first-quarter earnings
in line with expectations on Tuesday but said its order backlog
shrunk for the fourth straight quarter.
The firm's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 55 percent to 170
million crowns ($28.70 million), in line with expectations for
172 millions in a Reuters poll of analysts.
PANDORA
The Danish jewellery maker and retailer raised its full-year
revenue outlook after first-quarter operating profit and revenue
beat analysts' estimates.
The company reported core earnings (EBITDA) of 937 million
Danish crowns ($173 million) compared with an average forecast
of 814 million in a Reuters poll.
METSA BOARD
The Finnish packaging board and paper maker is due to report
its quarterly results at 0900 GMT. The company's core operating
profit in the quarter is expected to rise 3 percent from a year
ago to around 31 million euros ($43 million).
