HELSINKI May 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ASTRAZENECA

Drugmaker AstraZeneca, listed in Britain and Sweden, rejected a sweetened and "final" offer from Pfizer, leaving it uncertain if the U.S. drugmaker would pull off its plan to create the world's biggest pharmaceuticals group.

The rebuff came nine hours after Pfizer said on Sunday it had raised its takeover offer to 55 pounds a share, or around 70 billion pounds ($118 billion) in total, and would walk away if AstraZeneca did not accept it.

SAAB

Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a $3.5 billion spending package to buy new Gripen fighter jets from Saab. Some 53 percent voted against a plan to replace Switzerland's aging fleet of fighter jets with 22 Gripen jets.

Saab Chief Executive Hakan Buskhe said the group would not be altering its outlook for the year and that it stood by its long term financial targets in the wake of the defeat of the deal.

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer said it had received a 148 megawatt turbine order for a wind project in United States.

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals group said it had agreed to pay 18.5 million euros ($25 million) plus legal costs to settle a lawsuit where CDC claimed compensation for alleged price-fixing during 1994-2000.

