(Adds Stockmann and Outokumpu, updates Golden Ocean and Pandora)

HELSINKI May 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store chain said it would begin a review and revision of its existing strategy, the outcome of which could have a considerable impact on the structure of the business.

It also said CEO Hannu Penttila would resign at the end of the year.

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel firm said it was planning a reverse stock split where 25 shares would be merged to one share.

Outokumpu said it aimed to rationalize the number of its shares after a rights issue earlier this year increased it to over 10 billion shares.

GOLDEN OCEAN

The dry bulk shipping firm reported first-quarter earnings above expectations but said it would make a net loss in the second quarter as spot charter rates are low.

PANDORA

Nordic fund Axcel said it has sold 5.16 million Danish crowns ($944 million) of existing shares in the Danish jewellery company alongside Pewic Holdings and two members of the founding Enevoldsen family.

