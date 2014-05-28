(Adds Metso, Metsa Board, Kesko)

HELSINKI May 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

METSO

British engineering company Weir Group said it submitted a revised acquisition proposal for Finnish rival Metso on May 20, but the approach had been rejected a week later.

Making public the revised approach, which was 13 percent higher than its first offer, Weir said on Wednesday it did not intend to pursue the opportunity any further at this time.

METSA BOARD, KESKO

Metsa Board Chief Executive Mikko Helander will leave the company to become the next head of Kesko. He follows retiring Matti Halmesmaki as the head of the retailer.

SEADRILL

Rig firm Seadrill, the crown jewel in shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's business empire, reports its first-quarter earnings early on Wednesday.

It is expected to report a first-quarter operating profit of $523 million according to a Reuters poll of analysts, down 5 percent year-on-year.

PROSAFE

Offshore accommodation provider Prosafe reports its first-quarter earnings early on Wednesday.

It is expected to report a first-quarter pre-tax profit of $16.7 million according to a Reuters poll of analysts, down 5 percent year-on-year

