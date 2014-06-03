HELSINKI, June 3 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
STOCKMANN
The loss-making department store chain said it would as a
result of concluded negotiations cut about 240 jobs, and added
it would start new talks aimed at reducing 180 staff from
support functions.
Stockmann recently lowered its full-year profit outlook and
also said it would revise its strategy by the end of the year.
FISKARS
The Finnish kitchen utensils and tools group cut its profit
outlook for the year due to weak domestic sales during the
spring, adding it would step up cost cuts.
Fiskars now expects sales and core operating profit to fall
this year, compared to its previous estimate of flat sales and
slightly declining profit.
STORA ENSO
Montes del Plata, the long-delayed eucalyptus pulp mill
owned by Finland's Stora Enso and Chile's Copec, should
put out its first market pulp batch within a few days, forest
industry news service RISI reported late on Monday.
"The mill is 100 percent ready for the startup, only pending
the final permit from the (Uruguay's) government, which we
expect will be granted very soon", Alexandre Nicolini, Stora's
Senior VP for Global Pulp Sales & Marketing, was quoted as
saying.
