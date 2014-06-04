(Adds Ericsson factor)

HELSINKI, June 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ERICSSON

The world's biggest mobile telecoms equipment maker said it had appointed three new heads to its regional businesses.

It said that Rafiah Ibrahim would be head of the Middle East region, Sam Saba would be head of South East Asia and Oceania and Charlotta Sund would run Northern Europe and Central Asia.

HEXAGON

The measurement technology group said it did not expect to reach its financial targets until 2016 as a slower than expected European construction business, U.S. defence cutbacks and currency headwinds had put it too far behind plan.

COLOPLAST

The Danish company that makes healthcare products from ostomy and urine bags to wound dressings will provide investors with a strategic update on its capital market day in Copenhagen.

