(Adds Ericsson factor)
HELSINKI, June 4 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
ERICSSON
The world's biggest mobile telecoms equipment maker said it
had appointed three new heads to its regional businesses.
It said that Rafiah Ibrahim would be head of the Middle East
region, Sam Saba would be head of South East Asia and Oceania
and Charlotta Sund would run Northern Europe and Central Asia.
HEXAGON
The measurement technology group said it did not expect to
reach its financial targets until 2016 as a slower than expected
European construction business, U.S. defence cutbacks and
currency headwinds had put it too far behind plan.
COLOPLAST
The Danish company that makes healthcare products from
ostomy and urine bags to wound dressings will provide investors
with a strategic update on its capital market day in Copenhagen.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)