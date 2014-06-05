(Updates Kone, adds Statoil, Lundin, Det Norske, Kinnevik and DNO)

HELSINKI, June 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

KONE

The Finnish lift maker said it has won an order from Saudi Arabia for what is due to become the world's tallest building.

The firm did not disclose the value of the deal but said it would equip the building, which is expected to rise to the height of more than one kilometer, with altogether 65 elevators and escalators.

Inderes Equity Research in a note estimated the order could be worth 100 million euros ($136 million).

STATOIL, LUNDIN, DET NORSKE

Norway's parliament reached a compromise on the electrification of the Utsira High area of the North Sea, settling a dispute that had threatened to delay a $20 billion Statoil project.

Under the deal, the four fields in the area must get power from the shore by 2022, later than an earlier proposal.

Utsira high operators include Statoil, Lundin Petroleum and Det norske.

KINNEVIK

British online fashion retailer ASOS, a rival of Kinnevik's part-owned Zalando, warned it would be less profitable this year due to higher promotional activity and more sales of lower margin products.

DNO

Oil firm DNO International said it produced 120,021 barrels of oil per day from its Tawke field in Iraq's Kurdistan region in May, a new record, and added it was on track to lift output to 200,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

VOLVO

UBS has cut its rating on the Swedish truck maker's stock to "sell" from "neutral" and lowered its price target to 85 crowns ($12.78) per share from 100 crowns. Volvo shares closed at 96.5 crowns on Wednesday.

($1 = 6.6524 Swedish Kronas) ($1 = 0.7341 Euros)