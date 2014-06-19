HELSINKI, June 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

BACTIGARD

The Swedish medical technology firm said its initial public offering had been priced at 38 crowns per B-series share, valuing the company at about 1.265 billion crowns ($189.9 million). Bactigard said its main owners had cut the number of existing shares in the offer after requests from investors that they retain a larger stake than originally planned.

READSOFT

Lexmark International Inc late on Wednesday raised its bid for Sweden's Readsoft to 43 crowns per share from 40.05 crowns and said Readsoft's two top shareholders continued to support its offer. The raised bid came after privately held Hyland made a 42.86 per share counter-bid on Wedneday.

