HELSINKI, June 19 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
BACTIGARD
The Swedish medical technology firm said its initial public
offering had been priced at 38 crowns per B-series share,
valuing the company at about 1.265 billion crowns ($189.9
million). Bactigard said its main owners had cut the number of
existing shares in the offer after requests from investors that
they retain a larger stake than originally planned.
For more on the company, double click
READSOFT
Lexmark International Inc late on Wednesday raised
its bid for Sweden's Readsoft to 43 crowns per share from 40.05
crowns and said Readsoft's two top shareholders continued to
support its offer. The raised bid came after privately held
Hyland made a 42.86 per share counter-bid on Wedneday.
For more on the company, double click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.6611 Swedish Kronor)