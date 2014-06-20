OSLO, June 20 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
TELENOR
Norway's centre-right government will ask the parliament for
the right to cut its stakes in Telenor ASA, a global telecoms
company with 172 million customers in Europe and Asia, to 34
percent from 54 percent, the trade minister said on Thursday
evening. A 20 percent stake in Telenor is worth around $7.1
billion at current prices. The government plans to publish a
white paper on state ownership on Friday, a first step in the
political process to reduce the stakes.
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN
Norwegian minister also said the government will seek to
reduce its holding in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, a technology
supplier for the oil and gas, merchant shipping and defense
industries. The later includes development of the Joint Strike
Missile, which could be integrated with Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35, the next-generation fighter jet for decades to
come. Government's 16 percent stake in Kongsberg is worth around
$440 million at current prices.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)