HELSINKI, June 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

After divestments of around 24 billion Danish crowns ($4.4 billion) the most obvious divestments have now been completed, Chief Financial Officer Trond Westlie told daily business paper Borsen.

"Going forward, coming adjustments will to a greater extent happen as a natural part of the ongoing operations in each core business area," Westlie said.

KAPPAHL

The Swedish fashion retailer posted higher operating profit than expected for its fiscal third quarter on Thursday and said warm weather boosted sales of spring and summer clothes.

Operating profit rose to 101 million crowns ($15 million) in the March to May period, higher than the 98 million average forecast seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.

SAAB

The Swedish defence firm is close to inking a deal to buy the Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems submarine shipyard in Malmo in southern Sweden from Germany's Thyssen Krupp, for well below 1 billion Swedish crowns ($150 million), business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday. It did not name its sources.

