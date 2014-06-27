(Adds Opera Software, Scandi Standard)
HELSINKI, June 27 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
SCANDI STANDARD
The Scandinavian food firm said the price in its Stockholm
IPO had been set at 40 crowns per share, the top end of an
initial guidance range of 33-40 crowns, ahead of its market
debut on Friday.
OPERA SOFTWARE ASA
The Norwegian software firm said on Thursday it has offered
to sell up to 10 million or 7.5 percent of its existing shares
to domestic and international investors via private placement to
strengthen its capital base and to fund the recent acquisition
of U.S.-based mobile video advertising platform
AdColony.
The book building is to close at 0800 CET (0600 GMT) on
Friday.
For more on the company, click
VESTAS
The world's biggest wind turbine maker has reached a
conditional settlement with the lawyers representing
shareholders in the U.S.
"The settlement consists of a cash payment of $5 million to
the plaintiffs and will resolve the U.S. class action lawsuit.
The settlement will be paid entirely by Vestas' insurer," the
Danish company said in a statement.
For more on the companies, double-click on
DFDS
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will publish the
final decision in Eurotunnel remittal at 0700 GMT. Britain's
antitrust regulator has earlier said Groupe Eurotunnel
, the operator of the undersea rail link between
Britain and France, should be barred from operating a
cross-channel ferry service after it reviewed the market.
Danish ferry operator has earlier said it was losing between
10 million Danish crowns ($1.5-$1.8 million) a month as a result
of Groupe Eurotunnel's ferry activities.
For more on the companies, double-click on
(Reporting by Nordic newsrooms)