HELSINKI, June 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The world's biggest wind turbine maker has received two firm and unconditional orders on 450 megawatt and 124 megawatt in the U.S.

It said orders so far this year totalled 2.538 mega watt.

GENMAB

Denmark's biotech company Genmab and GlaxoSmithKline said late on Friday their cancer drug Arzerra failed to treat a type of leukemia more effectively than other drugs in a late-stage trial.

Arzerra, known chemically as ofatumumab, was being tested in patients with a type of blood cancer known as bulky fludarabine-refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as required by European regulators for conditional approval of the medicine.

