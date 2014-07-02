HELSINKI, July 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CHR. HANSEN

The Danish food ingredients maker is expected to report a 5.1 percent rise in operating profit compared with the third quarter last year, driven by growth in its Health and Nutrition units, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

The results are due at around 0600 GMT.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The world's biggest wind turbine maker has a received a firm and unconditional order for 83 units of its V100-2.0 MW turbine corresponding to 166 MW from RES Americas. The order follows two other orders with a total of 564 MW announced during last weekend

It said order so far this year totalled 2,704 MW.

