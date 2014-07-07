(Adds Norwegian, DNO, Finnair)
NORWEGIAN AIR
Europe's third-biggest budget airline saw its yield decline
14 percent in June year-on-year.
DNO
The Norwegian oil firm has resumed production at two fields
in Yemen.
FINNAIR
The Finnish airline said that in June, its overall capacity
and traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres both
decreased by 0.6 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Passenger load factor was 83.4 percent.
TELIASONERA TELE2
Swedish telecom operator Tele2 said it had agreed to sell
its Norwegian business to peer TeliaSonera for 5.1 billion
Swedish crowns ($744 million).
Tele2 said in a statement the deal would mean a capital gain
of approximately 2 billion crowns. In a separate statement,
TeliaSonera said the transaction would increase its mobile
market share in Norway to 40 percent from 23 percent and lead to
cost synergies of at least 800 million crowns per year from
2016.
