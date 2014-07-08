HELSINKI, July 8 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
VOLVO
Registrations of heavy-duty Volvo trucks in Brazil fell 13
percent to 1,100 units in June from a year earlier, data from
automotive industry organisation Anfavea showed on Monday.
In total, registrations of heavy trucks in Brazil fell by 23
percent in the month.
