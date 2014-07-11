(Updates Fred. Olsen Energy)
OSLO, July 11 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
FRED. OLSEN ENERGY
The Norwegian rig firm said it expected the imbalance in the
rig market to deepen this year and the next as it reported
second-quarter profits that lagged forecasts on
Friday.
For more on the company, double click on
ISS
Danish business services firm ISS has signed an agreement
with the privately owned Adolfsen Group to divest its Nordic
temporary labour and staffing activities (Personalhuset) in
Norway, Sweden and Finland for an enterprise value of 350
million crowns ($56.69 million).
The transaction will not impact expectations for organic
growth, operating margin and cash conversion for 2014, ISS said
in a statement.
For more on the company, click:
ELECTROLUX
Whirlpool, the world's biggest maker of home
appliances, said on Friday it had agreed to buy a majority stake
in Italian white goods maker Indesit to spur its growth
in Europe.
A source told Reuters last month Electrolux was among the
companies bidding for Indesit.
For more on the company, double-click on
AUTOLIV
Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen said late on Thursday it was in
early-stage talks to buy U.S. auto safety systems firm TRW
, an Autoliv rival.
For more on the company, double-click on
