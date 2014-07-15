(Adds Marine Harvest factor)
OSLO, July 15 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
MARINE HARVEST
The world's largest fish farmer will post operational
earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.2 billion crowns
($194.24 million) in the second quarter, against 901 million
crowns a year ago, it said on Tuesday.
"This is the highest quarterly earnings for Marine Harvest,"
the company said in a statement, ahead of its full
second-quarter results on Aug. 27.
For more on the company, double-click on
SKF
The world's biggest bearings maker reports second-quarter
results with operating profit seen at 2.11 billion Swedish
crowns ($310.84 million) in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Results are due at 0600 GMT.
For more on the company, double click on
GETINGE
The medical technology firm is expected to post
second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and
restructuring costs of 1.01 billion Swedish crowns ($148.79
million) according to a Reuters poll.
Results are due at 0600 GMT.
For more on the company, double click on
H&M
The budget fashion retailer reports overall June sales with
analysts in a Reuters poll expecting a rise of 10 percent from a
year earlier.
For more on the company, double click on
GJENSIDIGE
Norway's biggest non-life insurer, reported second-quarter
pre-tax profit of 1.75 billion crowns ($283.23 million), against
1.08 billion crowns at the same time a year earlier, beating
expectations for 1.39 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
For more on the company, double-click on
