HUSQVARNA
The Swedish outdoor equipment maker posted a bigger than
expected rise in earnings in its seasonally key second quarter
but cautioned it was coming up against tougher comparisons in
the third quarter.
MILLICOM
The emerging markets telecoms group reported on Wednesday a
slight drop in second-quarter core profit and repeated its
outlook for 2014.
ELISA
The Finnish telecoms operator reported second-quarter
comparable profit of 127 million euros, slightly below analyst
expectations of 129 million.
The company kept its guidance of full-year EBITDA to be at
the same level as last year, or slightly higher.
KVAERNER
The Norwegian builder of oil platforms, said improving its
margins would take longer than thought as it posted
second-quarter earnings that just lagged forecasts.
VOLVO
The world's second biggest truck maker should be able to
finish off 2014 with a double-digit operating margin, one of its
biggest investors was quoted as saying.
"Our investment is entirely okay, but it can be much, much
better," Christer Gardell, co-founder of activist investor
Cevian Capital, told business daily Dagens Industri.
TELE2
The Swedish telecom operator posted second-quarter core
earnings above market expectations but said its revenue outlook
for the year had been hit by a devaluation of the Kazakh
currency and lower handset sales.
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods
(AHAM 6) in the United States rose 7.9 percent year-on-year in
June, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance
Manufacturers showed.
Electrolux is the world's second biggest maker of home
appliances and generated almost a third of group sales in North
America last year.
STOREBRAND
The Norwegian insurer said it was on track with building up
its reserves due to Norwegians living longer than expected, as
it reported second-quarter results that beat forecasts on
Wednesday.
