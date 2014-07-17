(Updates Telia, Aker Solutions, Nordea, Handelsbanken, Orkla,)
OSLO, July 17 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
TELIASONERA
The Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera cut its sales
forecast for 2014 after reporting second-quarter core profit in
line with expectations on Thursday.
TeliaSonera said it now saw 2014 sales, excluding currency
swings, acquisitions and disposals, slightly below the 2013
level because of lower revenues in Spain and said it was
reviewing its future presence in the country. Its previous
forecast was for flat organic sales.
For more on the company, double click on
AKER SOLUTIONS
The Norwegian oil services firm posted second-quarter
earnings and order backlog figures trailing expectations on
Thursday and said that sentiment could turn more positive beyond
2015.
The firm's earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 429 million crowns ($69.21
million) in the second quarter, from 786 million in the year-ago
period, against expectations for 1.05 billion in a Reuters poll
of analysts.(Full Story)
Its order backlog rose to 67.7 billion crowns from 56.8
billion a year earlier but came behind expectations for 69.3
billion.
For more on the company, double click on
NORDEA
The Nordic region's biggest bank by market value said on
Thursday it still aimed to raise its payout ratio for 2014 and
2015 as it reported second-quarter operating profit above
expectations.
Operating profit for the period was 1.1 billion euros ($1.5
billion) compared with a mean forecast for 963 million seen in a
Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.0 billion. The result
excludes restructuring costs of 190 million euros.
For more on the company, double click on
ORKLA
The Norwegian conglomerate posted second-quarter earnings
above forecasts on improved operations in its branded consumer
goods division and its acquisition of Norwegian food group
Rieber & Soen.
Its earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA)
came in at 751 million crowns ($121.18 million), against
expectations for 720 million crowns according to a Reuters poll
of analysts, up from 632 million in the year-ago period.
For more on the company, double click on
HANDELSBANKEN
The Swedish bank reported second-quarter operating profit
above expectations thanks to lower loan losses and a boost from
dividend income.
Operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.1 billion Swedish
crowns ($747 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.8 billion
seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.7 billion
in the year-earlier period.
For more on the company, double click on
DET NORSKE
The Norwegian oil firm reported a net result profit of 167
million crowns ($26.95 million) in the second quarter, against
expectations for a loss of 52 million according to the mean
average in a Reuters poll of analysts, compared with a loss of
41 million in the year-ago period.
For more on the company, double click on
SANDVIK
The Swedish engineering group reports second-quarter results
at 0600 GMT. Operating earnings at the group are seen down 13
percent to 2.75 billion Swedish crowns, a Reuters poll of
analysts showed.
For more on the company, double click on
ALFA LAVAL
The Swedish engineering group reports second-quarter results
at 0630 GMT. Core operating earnings (adjusted EBITA) at the
group are seen rising 16 percent to 1.44 billion Swedish crowns,
a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
For more on the company, double click on
NORWEGIAN AIR
The budget airline reports its second-quarter results early
on Thursday.
It is expected to post a pre-tax profit of 30.9 million
crowns ($4.99 million), down 89 percent year-on-year.
For more on the company, double click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)