(Updates Wartsila, Huhtamaki, Fortum, Yara)

HELSINKI/COPENHAGEN, July 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SWEDBANK

The Swedish bank reported second-quarter operating profit above expectations and repeated it will keep costs in 2014 at the same level as last year.

For more on the company, click on

TIETO

The Finnish IT services provider reported a surprise fall to its quarterly earnings as customer insourcing hit its product development service business.

For more on the company, click on

VOLVO

The global truck maker Volvo posted a smaller than expected rise in core earnings on Friday and said a recovery in the European market had come later than anticipated in the second quarter, resulting in over-capacity in production.

For more on the company, click on

ERICSSON

The mobile telecom gear maker posted second-quarter sales and operating income above expectations on Friday and repeated key contracts won by the group would lift sales in the second half of the year.

For more on the company, click on

ELECTROLUX

World number two home appliances maker said recovery in Europe had continued as it reported second-quarter results slightly better than expectations and stuck to its forecasts for growth in its home region and in the United States.

For more on the company, click

WARTSILA

Finnish industrial engine maker on Friday said it will move its 2-stroke engine business to a new joint venture controlled by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The company also reported its underlying operating profit in the second quarter rose 10 percent from a year earlier.

For more on the company, click on

HUHTAMAKI

Finnish packaging maker Friday reported second-quarter operating profit in line with market expectations and stood by its outlook for trading conditions to remain relatively stable in 2014.

For more on the company, click on

FORTUM

Finnish utility company on Friday reported a 12-percent decline in its second-quarter core operating profit due to low Nordic power prices.

For more on the company, click on

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian publishing firm reported second-quarter earnings below expectations on Friday and said it still expected rapid growth for its online classified business, even as margins for its traditional media business shrink.

For more on the company, click on

YARA INTERNATIONAL

Norwegian fertiliser producer reported second-quarter earnings a touch ahead of expectations on Friday and said its energy costs would likely fall sharply in the coming quarters as European gas prices fall.

REC SILICON

The Norwegian solar firm cut its production guidance for this year as it reported second-quarter earnings slightly above forecasts on Friday.

For more on the company, click on

KONE

The Finnish lift maker is due to report its quarterly earnings around 0900 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

CARGOTEC

The Finnish cargo-handling equipment maker is expected to report a 77 percent core operating profit fall in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of 11 analysts showed.

The report is due around 0930 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)