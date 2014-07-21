HELSINKI, July 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

YARA, NORSK HYDRO

The chief executive of aluminium producer Norsk Hydro, Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, is leaving the company to become the CEO of fertiliser maker Yara, in a surprise move, the firms said.

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker said at the weekend it expected a 440 million Swedish crown ($64 million) hit to operating income in the third quarter after a U.S. court upheld a fine over emissions rules compliance.

Volvo said in a statement it would review the ruling and consider whether to appeal or not.

STORA ENSO

The Finnish pulp and paper maker, due to publish quarterly earnings at 1000 GMT, is expected to report its second-quarter core operating profit rose 52 percent from a year ago to 188 million euros ($255 million).

SKANSKA

S&P Capital IQ has cut its recommendation on the stock of the Nordic region's biggest construction group to "sell" from "hold".

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7383 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)