HELSINKI, July 22

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings, even as global primary aluminium demand grew at the top end of its forecast range.

The firm said its underlying operating profit rose to 544 million crowns ($88 million), missing expectations for 698 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

KESKO

Finland's second-biggest retailer, due to publish quarterly earnings at 0600 GMT, is expected to report a 4 percent core operating profit rise to 73 million euros ($99 million) in the second quarter.

CAVERION

The Finnish building services and systems company will report its second-quarter results at 0600 GMT.

The company is expected to show its adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased to 23 million euros from 16 million euros a year earlier, according to consensus poll by Vara Research.

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals firm is expected to report a 11 percent core operating profit rise in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of 8 analysts showed.

The results are due at 1130 GMT.

($1 = 0.7395 Euros)